GREENSBORO Deborah Isley Glover, 65, died Monday, July 22, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be 1 p.m., Monday, July 29 at World Victory International Christian Center, 1414 Cliffwood Rd. Interment will follow in Proximity Mills Cemetery. Hargett Funeral Services is assisting with the family.
