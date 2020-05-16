Ted Ray Gleason of Greensboro passed away on May 10, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Roy Franklin and Callie Bell Gleason and nine siblings. Ted is survived by his four sons; Scot, Eric, Jeff and TerL Gleason; grandchildren Austin, Chloe and Emma Gleason. Final services will be held at Merritt Dr. Church of God in Greensboro, NC, date to be announced.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.