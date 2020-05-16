Ted Ray Gleason of Greensboro passed away on May 10, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Roy Franklin and Callie Bell Gleason and nine siblings. Ted is survived by his four sons; Scot, Eric, Jeff and TerL Gleason; grandchildren Austin, Chloe and Emma Gleason. Final services will be held at Merritt Dr. Church of God in Greensboro, NC, date to be announced.

