GLEASON, ROY MAY 7, 1927 - JANUARY 14, 2020 Roy Franklin Gleason, Jr., 92, of Greensboro, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Hospice Home at High Point surrounded by family and friends. Roy was born May 7, 1927, in Pulaski, VA; he was the son of the late Roy Franklin Gleason, Sr. and the late Callie Bell Gleason. Roy joined the US Navy at 16 years of age to serve his country during WWII. He was a boatswain's mate and manned a 5-inch 38-caliber gun mount during combat. His ship, the USS Nevada, participated in the invasion of Normandy, Cherbourg, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Roy served 12 years in a Seabee Reserves Detachment after the war. He also boxed during his military service, never losing a match. After serving his country, he attended Lee College where he met LaVerne Opheim, his wife of 72 years. Roy was an active member of Living Hope Worship Center (formally Merritt Dr. Church of God). He also ran a successful home improvement business for many years. In his spare time, he played golf, which was his passion. Roy was known and loved for his sense of humor, great storytelling and generous spirit. He is survived by his wife, LaVerne; sons, Keith Gleason and wife Linda, and Ronnie Gleason and wife Beverly; daughters, Cheryl Gleason, and Sondra Banks; "Pappy" to 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren; brother Ted Gleason; and many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives. Roy was predeceased by his parents; 8 brothers; and sisters; and his beloved son, Larry Gleason. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, Living Hope Worship Center, 1907 Merritt Dr., Greensboro, NC. There will be a time of visitation with the family in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to Living Hope Worship Center or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1803 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations 1726 Westchester Dr., High Point
