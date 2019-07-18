MAY 24, 1979 - JULY 5, 2019 Katherine Marie Gleason, 40, passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Benedict's Catholic Church on Elm St. in Greensboro. Burial will follow at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. Katherine was born May 24, 1979 in Essex County, NY to William and Bonnie Decker and was of the Catholic faith. She earned her RN degree in nursing and then received her master's in administration. Katherine worked with Dialysis patients for a time and also worked as an assistant administrator for a retirement center. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. Katherine was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Thomas Decker. Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, William R. and Bonnie Decker; daughter, Katherine Althea Gleason; son, Charles Plott; sisters, Virginia Decker Lund and Carrie Decker Entz; brothers, Robert Decker, William G. Decker, Emil Decker, and James "Jim" Decker; and numerous extended family members and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home 515 N. Elm St. Greensboro, NC 27401
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.