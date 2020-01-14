APRIL 24, 1940 - JANUARY 11, 2020 Marion Rucker Givens, age 79, of Greensboro, NC, quietly went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Formerly of Evington, VA, Marion was born April 24, 1940 to the late Creed and Cora McDaniel Rucker. She joined Cross Roads Baptist Church, Evington, VA at an early age. She graduated from Campbell County High School, Rustburg, VA, and the National School of Business in Nashville, TN, where she met her husband, Jesse L. Givens. Marion traveled with her husband throughout his military career. When they moved to Greensboro, NC in 1987, she moved her church membership and joined Mount Zion Baptist Church. She was a faithful and dedicated member serving in the missionary and college care ministries, as well as volunteering in the church library. She truly loved the Lord and was a kind, gentle and loving person, always willing to help others. She always wore a smile. She retired from the Internal Revenue Service after 27 years with the federal government. She was preceded in death by two brothers, infant Reginald Rucker and Norman Rucker. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Family visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC. Marion is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jesse L. Givens of the home; son, Troy Givens (Bessie), Durham, NC; daughter, Cheryl Givens, Greensboro, NC; stepson, Charles Worsley (Mary), Greenville, NC; grandson, Quentin M. Givens, Durham, NC; step-granddaughters, Yolanda Anderson, Elizabeth City, NC and LaTosha Lane, Greenville, NC; brothers, Kenneth Rucker, Creed Rucker (Helen), Evington, VA, Darryl Rucker, Lynchburg, VA., Alan Rucker, Upper Marlboro, MD, and Norris Rucker, Baltimore, MD; a special aunt, Ruby Mickles, Evington, VA; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as many other relatives and friends. Interment will follow the service at Lakeview Memorial Park. Perry J. Brown Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Givens, Marion Rucker
