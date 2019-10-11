MARCH 29, 1944 - OCTOBER 9, 2019 Lucille Bolejack Gillispie, 75, of Reidsville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Covington Wesleyan Church with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Lucille was born on March 29, 1944 in Rockingham County to the late Alver Wesley Bolejack and Margaret Moore Bolejack Strader. She was the oldest of three children. Lucille was a devoted homemaker and mother. She also helped her husband, Sam Gillipsie, with bookkeeping for his masonry business. Lucille was a talented pianist. Lucille's musical talent was God-given, as she never took music lessons. She brought joy to many in the community, playing for various events and church services. Lucille loved to dance and enjoyed country music. She was also known for her fashion sense. Lucille was always laughing and knew how to have a good time. As her grandchildren would say, "She's too cool to be called grandma, that's why she's Mema." Along with her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Ann Gillispie. Survivors include her husband, Sam Gillipsie; son, Todd Gillispie; brother, Michael Wesley Bolejack; sister, Janet Bolejack Williams; grandchildren, Blake Gillispie and Erica Welling; great-grandchild, Sebastian; niece and nephew, Nicholas Bolejack and Lindsey Bolejack, and numerous cousins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.