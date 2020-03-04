JULIAN Kent Fulton Gilliland, 36, died Friday, February 28, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 6 at First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Kent Gilliland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

