APRIL 24, 1961 - OCTOBER 26, 2019 Glenda May Gillie, 58, of Eden, NC, succumbed to her 10-year battle with breast cancer on Saturday, October 26, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Eden Ward Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 NC-14, Eden, NC 27288, with burial to follow at Dan View Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 3 to 4 p.m., at the church. Though born in Draper, NC, Glenda grew up in Chula Vista, CA, moving back to Eden in her late teens and traveling between both states throughout her life. Glenda is survived by her son Bishop Gillie and grandson Elijah Gillie of Eden, NC, her sisters Elaine Land, of Eden, NC, and Sandy Willoughby of Bedford, Virginia, brothers Leroy Gilley of Shallotte, NC, Sam Gilley of Chula Vista, CA, and Clyde Gilley Jr. of Mayodan, NC and 18 nieces and nephews and multiple grand-nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Raymond Silvers, brother William Gilley and sister Deloras Willoughby. Glenda held multiple positions in her life such as production coordinator in Los Angeles, California, and positions as HR in Rockingham County. The family asks that donations to breast cancer research in her name be given in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be offered at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home Po Box 337 Eden, NC 27289
