January 1, 1939 - November 26, 2019 Douglas Wayne "Doug" Gillie, 80, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Christian Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel. Doug was born January 1, 1939 in Rockingham County, NC to the late James Costill and Ella Mae Clifton Gillie. He served in the US Army and retired after 37 years with Sears. Doug was a member of Pleasant Ridge Christian Church. Survivors include his wife, Louise Shelton Gillie; brother, James Dillard Gillie of Ruffin, NC; seven sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Christian Church, Cemetery Fund, 2049 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 or the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
