Ourania (Nina) Triantis Gilliam passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born in Greensboro, N.C., on Sept. 15, 1960, the daughter of Theodore and Antigone Triantis, and was a graduate of Page High School, class of 1978. Nina was a kind, selfless soul. She was a rock to all she knew and loved, always there with a hug and a smile on her face. She shared her impeccable cooking skills with grace and dashes of love at every occasion, whether at her High Point home or her special place in Beaufort, N.C. Nina prided herself as "the hostess with the mostest," and her spirited hospitality and zest for life will be immeasurably missed. Nina was predeceased by her mother Antigone K. Triantis. She is survived by her adoring husband, Thomas Clarke Gilliam; her loving father, Theodore Triantis; her cherished children, Antigone Perry and her husband Daniel, Eleni Hedrick and Madison Hedrick; her devoted siblings, Eleni T. LHarrison and Gus Triantis and his wife Debbie; her nieces and nephews, Hannah and Anthony Harrison, Nia Gillespie and Ted Triantis; and her stepchildren, Andrew Gilliam, Brenden Gilliam and his wife Rhonda, and Courtney McLeod and her husband Payne. She also leaves behind her precious granddaughter, Sophia Marie Perry, and many loyal, lifelong friends. Proud of her Greek heritage, Nina was a member of Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, Daughters of Penelope and Philoptochos Society, which brought her a great feeling of community and love. She gave of herself tirelessly and with love for their involved ministries with her commitment to each. Funeral services will be held at Dormition of the Theotokos, Greensboro, N.C., with Father Sarantis officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to her beloved church, Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Church at 800 Westridge Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410, that brought her great strength and faith. As well as Greensboro Urban Ministries at 305 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27406, and American Cancer Society at 7027 Albert Pick Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.