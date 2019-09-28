Weather Alert

...THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY... AT 128 AM EDT, RADAR ESTIMATED RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO THREE INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS HAVE ALREADY FALLEN ACROSS THE ADVISED AREA, WITH AN ADDITIONAL TENTH OF AN INCH POSSIBLE OVER THE NEXT HOUR. URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IS LIKELY UNDERWAY ACROSS THE AREA, OR WILL LIKELY BEGIN SHORTLY. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, JAMESTOWN AND OAK HOLLOW MARINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODS AND FLASH FLOODS. IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED ACT QUICKLY. MOVE UP TO HIGHER GROUND TO ESCAPE FLOOD WATERS. DO NOT STAY IN AREAS SUBJECT TO FLOODING WHEN WATER BEGINS RISING. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&