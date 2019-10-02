FEBRUARY 3, 1983 - SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 David died September 21st. He was 36. He had attended GTCC. He was a history buff, a tutor, and a mentor. He loved reading, movies, and music. Notably the Beatles and David Bowie. David was a very intelligent and funny man. He will be missed by those who knew him. He is survived by his parents Tedd and Susan, his sister Molly, his girlfriend Bailey Davidson, and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. The family received friends and family at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 Elm Street in Greensboro from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 30th. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.