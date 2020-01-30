August 18, 1998 - January 26, 2020 Nicolas Robert Gillespie, 21, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel. Reverend Jeff Johnsen is officiating. The family will receive beginning at 3:00 p.m. The family would like to thank his doctor, nurses, caregivers and family members for helping with his care throughout his life. Nicolas was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Phyllis Gillespie and uncle, Jeff Wells. He is survived by Suzanne and Wesley Adkins, and Richard Gillespie, grandmother, Jackie Wells, grandfather, Robert Wells (Brenda), grandfather Ed Gillespie, and siblings, Marianna Adkins and Olivia Adkins. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Kids Path, 2504 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
Gillespie, Nicolas Robert
To send flowers to the family of Nicolas Gillespie, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Guilford Chapel
5926 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
5926 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
Guaranteed delivery before Nicolas's Visitation begins.
Feb 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Guilford Chapel
5926 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
5926 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
Guaranteed delivery before Nicolas's Memorial Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.