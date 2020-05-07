Barbara M. Gill, 88, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on May 3, 2020. A private burial will be held. Born September 17, 1931 to the late John Albert Graves and Helen Cobb Graves, Barbara lived a long and productive life. She was raised in High Point, NC and later moved to Washington, DC in the early 1960's. She raised one daughter, Sylvia Flippen, who was her pride and joy. Barbara was always a lady with style unmatched, quick-witted and never one to bite her tongue. She has a generous heart and was ready to step in when her family was in need. She will forever be missed and remembered. She is survived by her loving family including daughter, Sylvia Flippen, granddaughters, Michelle and Maileka Flippen, and a brother, John Graves. Barbara leaves them with memories of great times and the honor of her presence. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Gill family.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.