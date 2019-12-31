OCTOBER 22, 1941 - DECEMBER 27, 2019 James A. Gilkinson, 78, passed away at Beacon Place after wrestling with cancer and expecting his prognosis to be for many more months. He is survived by Daisy, his wife of 61 years. She was the love of his life and partner in all their adventures. Jim is also survived by his four children, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as his faithful canine companions, Maggie May and Sweet Pee. Jim experienced a full life, having traveled the world visiting many countries. Jim and Daisy's favorite place was Aruba, where they enjoyed sun, calm times and new friends. He was blessed to be surrounded by the company of good people, friends, colleagues and neighbors. He exemplified the "work hard and you will succeed" ethic. Jim was president of a small textile company in Greensboro. He was an astute business professional who cared deeply for his employees and customers. He had a kind heart that they could depend on. His family would like to thank Dr. Yan Feng and Dr. Dawn Dracek for their support during the last few months so he could savor the company of those close to his heart and enjoy the simple pleasures of winning at cards, watching Hallmark movies and enjoying a filet, with lamb chops coming in as a close second. They would also like to thank the staff at Beacon Place Hospice Care who cared so much for him, making his final days comfortable. Jim enjoyed living in Greensboro for 40 plus years, golf, volunteering for AJGA, Wyndam tournaments and his neighborhood HOA. There will be a celebration of life at 2 on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Triad Cremation & Funeral Service, 2110 Veasley St., Greensboro, NC 27407. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), 1980 Sports Club Dr., Braselton, GA 30517, and the Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407
