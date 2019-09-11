GREENSBORO Kendrick Rondell Gilbert, Jr., 24, died Monday, September 2, 2019. Service will be at 12 p.m., Thursday, September 12 at Love and Faith Christian Fellowship, 4344 Blackberry Rd. Burial will be at Guil-Rand Memorial Park, 1550 NC 62 West, High Point. Regional Memorial Cremation and Funeral Service will be in charge.

Tags

Load entries