GREENSBORO Kendrick Rondell Gilbert, Jr., 24, died Monday, September 2, 2019. Service will be at 12 p.m., Thursday, September 12 at Love and Faith Christian Fellowship, 4344 Blackberry Rd. Burial will be at Guil-Rand Memorial Park, 1550 NC 62 West, High Point. Regional Memorial Cremation and Funeral Service will be in charge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.