JULY 24, 1925 - NOVEMBER 5, 2019 Mrs. Almetha Clark Gilbert, daughter of the late Walter S. Clark and Clare B. Chalmers Clark, departed this life on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on November 10, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Mrs. Gilbert was born July 24, 1925 in Broadway, NC. She graduated from Dudley High School in 1942 and continued her education at North Carolina A&T University and LPN school in Elizabeth City, New Jersey. During her working years, she was employed by the Adult Clinic of the Guilford County Health Department where she worked as a blood pressure specialist for more than seventeen years. After retirement Mrs. Gilbert spent many years as a volunteer in the local community: the Counselor's Office at Dudley High School, classroom volunteer at Buford Elementary School and water aerobics teacher at Hayes-Taylor YMCA. Mrs. Gilbert was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church where she was active in many of the organizations, including the Deaconess Board, Alert Circle, Missionary Council, Sunday School, Christian Fellowship Hour and the Intercessory Prayer Group. She was a dedicated supporter of all events at the church. Mrs. Gilbert will be remembered as a supportive wife and loving mother. She will also be remembered for her loving care of the sick and elderly and her ability to encourage others to be strong. She spoke her mind, always, and was known for her strong, independent and determined nature. She fought a good fight, she finished her course and she kept the faith. Perry J. Brown Funeral Home 909 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
