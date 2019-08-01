DECEMBER 17, 1951 - JULY 29, 2019 Dale Evans Giddens, 67, of Julian, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5721 Methodist Rd., Greensboro. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Dale was preceded in death by his father, Paul N. Giddens; his mother, Margaret Hanner Giddens of Julian, NC; father-in-law; Raymond Petrea of Greensboro, NC He leaves behind his wife, Arleen Petrea Giddens; daughter, Robin Giddens Callaway (Robert Martin Callaway); granddaughters, Olivia Rose Callaway and Abigail Grace Callaway; sister, Dianne Giddens Joyce (Walter Coble); brother, David M. Giddens (Lorraine Shackleford Giddens); nephews, Adam Joyce (Ann) and James Joyce; nieces, Lalenja Giddens Harrington and Rhiannon Giddens Laffan (Michael Laffan); two great-nephews and one great-niece; Arleen's children (Emma Sullivan, Logan Oldham and Jessi Oldham); mother-in-law, Beatrice (Bea) Petrea; sisters-in-law Louisa Petrea Bowman (Hank Bowman), Sylvia Petrea Greeson (Dave Greeson); and many other extended family members and friends. Dale was a graduate of Southeast High School, an accomplished mechanic and fixer of all things. He was an avid musician and singer. He loved singing and playing guitar for many years with Southeast Express Bluegrass Band and the Tabernacle Church Choir and Praise Band. He loved his family and spending time with those he loved. He was the best daddy a little girl could ask for. He loved being "Pawie" to his two granddaughters. He and Arleen brought each other a lifetime of joy in their short time together. They lived life to the fullest, filling every day with love, laughter and new adventures. He loved the Lord and his church family. He loved being outdoors, camping, visiting the beach and the lake. He was always friendly and welcoming to everyone he knew and met. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the High Lonesome Strings Bluegrass Association Scholarship Fund, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Giddens family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Avenue Liberty NC 27298
