NOVEMBER 19, 1941 - FEBRUARY 17, 2020 Roger Wayne Gibson, 78, of Powell Drive in Eden, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will be held at at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, at Amazing Grace Baptist Church with burial to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, 6 to 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Roger was born November 19, 1941 in Reidsville, NC, to the late Morris Edward Gibson and Frances Williams Gibson. He was the retired owner and operator of Gibson Trucking Company. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Harbour Gibson, of the home; sons, Keith Gibson of Brunswick, GA and Ray Thomas (Jenny) of Eden; four grandchildren, J. T. Cassada, Samantha Gibson, Carlea Thomas, and Jared Thomas; two great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Jamison Cassada; and brothers, Sonny Gibson of Danville, VA and Eddie Gibson (Denise) of Burlington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Rita Snead and Bryant Gibson; sisters, Margaret Carter and Judy Griffin; and brothers, Gary and Hunter Gibson. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288

