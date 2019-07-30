KERNERSVILLE Patricia Gibson, 56, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held August 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Belews Creek Cowboy Church, 7505 Preston Rd. Belews Creek.
