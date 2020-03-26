GREENSBORO Nina Gardner Gibson, 77, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Guilford Memorial Park. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family.

To send flowers to the family of Nina Gibson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 28
Graveside Service
Saturday, March 28, 2020
11:00AM
Guilford Memorial Park
6000 West Gate City Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27407
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries