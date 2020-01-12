OCTOBER 28, 1919 - JANUARY 9, 2020 Marguerite Helene Gibson, 100, of Greensboro, NC peacefully and comfortably passed into eternity and immediately went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 9, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Marguerite ("Peggy") was born on October 28, 1919 in New York City to Dr. Farel and Minnie (Gessford) Jouard. Peggy grew up on West 89th Street in Manhattan and moved to Westchester County, NY during her childhood years. She quickly developed her talent for music and actively participated at school and church. She graduated from New Rochelle High School, and went on to graduate from Skidmore College with a Bachelorette degree in Dietetics. On December 31, 1942, Peggy married the love of her life, Sgt. Edward L. Gibson Jr. while he was in the US Army. "Eddie" came home from WW II after eight months in a German prison camp and the couple lived in NYC. Their first born, Kathryn Diana, was born there. In January 1950, Peggy and Eddie became original owners of a house in Levittown, NY on Long Island. Their two sons, Edward Lawrence III and Scott Peter, were born there. Eddie sadly passed away in 1981, but Peggy lived in the house for 40 years. Peggy gave her life to Jesus when she was a young child through the encouragement of her Godly parents. From early on, she knew in her heart that she needed a savior. During her years at Levittown, her faith through grace flourished into a lifelong commitment to the Lord. She and Eddie were members at Levittown Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and choir director for 30-plus years. Peggy was committed to reading her Bible cover to cover starting from a program at church called, "Read it Through in '62." She read through her Bible every year for 50-plus years. Peggy moved from Levittown in 1990 to Dallas, Texas where she lived for 10 years, and was a member of Prestonwood Baptist Church. While there, she continued her love for hymns and other Christian music by singing in the church choir. Peggy moved to Greensboro, NC to be closer to family. She spent her last days at Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation Facility. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Kathryn of Barrington, NH; her son, Edward and his wife, Vicki of Greensboro, NC; her son, Scott and his wife, Barbara of Oak Hill, NY; her grandchildren: Stephen Gibson of Greensboro, NC, Matthew Gibson of Greensboro, NC, Bradley Gibson and his wife, Christina of Poughkeepsie, NY, Christopher Gibson and his wife, Lynn Anne of Fishkill, NY and Ashley Dawson and her husband, Patrick of Poughkeepsie, NY and five great-grandchildren: Jace, Maci, William, Samuel, and Eisley; as well as many other loving relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her sister, Elise Mullen and her brothers, Edward Jouard and Robert Jouard. A burial service will be held at 10:00AM at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro, NC 27455. Donations can be made in Peggy's memory to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5736 Inman Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. Forbis and Dick Funeral Service Inc. 1118 North Elm Street
