Harry Donald "Sonny" Gibson, a gentle and loving spirit, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 17, 2019, with his wife by his side. A graveside service with military honors provided by Randolph County Honor Guard will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 O'Henry Boulevard. Sonny was a member of Shining Light Baptist Church and he honorably served in the military during the Korean War. His favorite pastime was to be around family and listen to gospel radio. Mr. Gibson was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Steve and Emily Purcell Gibson; son, Donnie Gibson; one brother and five sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty Covington Gibson; daughter-in-law, Andrea Sells, and his special granddaughter, Alexandria Gibson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Sonny's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. We are so thankful for Andi, Alex, Joe, Jason, Dylan and Janine for all they have helped us with and the blessing they have been to us. Also a very special thank you to Renee, Melanie, John and all of the staff with Hospice and Beacon Place. Thank you all so much. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
