ROSWELL, GA Elizabeth Dunker Gibson, age 55, died peacefully at her home in Roswell, GA on May 21, 2019. Liz fought an epic battle against cancer. The doctors gave her three months and she lived for five years. She truly had a life well lived. Liz spent her early years in Greensboro, NC. She was the daughter of Bette and the late Bill Dunker. Liz attended Page High School, where she was the captain of the swim team. She also attended Meredith College and graduated from the University of Georgia. She was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and received a degree in interior design. Her lifelong gift for creativity lead her into a successful career as the owner of Liz Gibson Interiors. She was a long-time associate member of ASID. Liz was a dedicated mother to her son Jake and all of his many activities. Jake is and was the center of her life. Liz was preceded in death by her father William Dunker. Those left to cherish her memory are her son Jake, mother Bette Dunker, sister Janet Sarn (John), brother Brad Dunker (Lane) and nieces and nephews Jay Sarn (Molly), Liza Sarn, Billy Dunker, and Lucy Dunker. A remembrance gathering in Greensboro will be held on Sunday, June 23 from 3 to 5 at the Well-Spring in the Special Events Room. The address is 4100 Well-Spring Drive, Greensboro, NC 27419. The family would like to thank the many friends who aided Liz in her battle against cancer: in particular, Winship Cancer Center and Dr. William Reid, her Medical Oncologist. Memorial donations may be made to the Leiomyosarcoma Foundation; the Emory Winship Cancer Center; or Harbor Grace Hospice at 500 Lanier Ave., West Suite 401, Fayetteville, GA 30214.
