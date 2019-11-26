MARCH 27, 1932 - NOVEMBER 19, 2019 On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Dana Lee Gibson, 87, went to be with his heavenly father. A celebration of life will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Saturday, November 30, 11 a.m. He was born March 27, 1932 in Widen, West Virginia, a proud son of a West Virginia coal miner and his wife, Ward and Della Gibson. He was a graduate of West Virginia Institute of Technology and a veteran of the US Navy. He retired from AEP, having worked most of his career at Cardinal Power Plant near where he raised his family in Wintersville, OH. He relocated to Greensboro, NC in 1999. Dana loved working with his hands. He collected and repaired antique clocks, made wooden perpetual calendars for kids and grandkids. Loved feeding his bluebirds and chickadees and delighted in watching them raise several broods each summer in his backyard, having made many bluebird houses for friends. He was very well read, gobbling up volumes on the Civil War, archeology, paleontology, geology, etc. Dana was a storyteller, garden grower, tutor, and lover of math. He was also an avid genealogist, having traced his and Billie Jean's family trees back many generations. He loved his Ohio State Buckeyes. Dana is survived by all those that love him, including his loving, doting wife of 64 years, Billie Jean Gibson (Lucas), a proud daughter of a West Virginia coal miner's family, of Burnwell, WVA, 4 children to include Dana Lee Gibson, Jr. (Donna), Cherie Lynn Fisher (Robert), David Robert Gibson (Debbie), and Alan Ward Gibson (Barbara), 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and counting. He loved all of them with all his heart. Dana and Jean have been 19-year members of Cornerstone Baptist Church and steadfast in their love of the Lord. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be offered at www.advantagegreensboro.com.
