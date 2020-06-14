Harry F. "Hap" Giberson, PE, CPE, CFM was born in Medford, MA on February 13, 1938, and passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 24, 2020, from complications after a fall at home. He is survived by his wife, Doris Giberson, daughters, Linda Chandler and her husband Ken, Kimberlee Cotney, and Mandy Giberson, and a son Scott Dyer and his wife Sonia. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Georgia Giberson, and a cousin, Ethel Annis. He was also "Papa" to nine grandchildren, Nathanael, Caleb, Amineh, Hope, Gigi, Katie, Noah, Eden, and Izze, and five great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Dylan, David, Luna, and Caylee, who he cherished as his greatest legacy. He was preceded in death by a son, Gary Giberson, his father, Kenneth Brown Giberson, and his mother, Ethel Marie Giberson. "Hap" graduated from Northeastern University with a Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering and a Master's degree in Engineering Management. He was a Registered Professional Engineer in MA, GA, CA, and NC. He relocated to North Carolina in 1990 and retired from North Carolina A&T University in 2018, where he served as Facilities Construction Engineer for more than twenty years. He was an active member, and served in several officer positions of many professional societies including the Greensboro Engineer's Club, IFMA, AIChE, and many chapters of the National Society of Professional Engineers. "Hap" will be greatly missed by family and friends because of the incredible influence and generous spirit that blessed all that knew him. He was an amazing man who loved the Lord and he shared that love with everyone he came in contact with every day.
