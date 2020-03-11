NOVEMBER 8, 1925 - MARCH 8, 2020 Allen Roger Gibbs, 94, passed away on March 8, 2020 at Cone Hospital, surrounded by his family. His loved ones already miss his captivating voice, corny jokes, secret handshake, and deep-seated devotion to faith and family. Roger was born on November 8, 1925 in Carthage, North Carolina during a whistling snow storm to the late Margie Lord and Robert Aubrey Gibbs. He was the third of eight children. He was raised in Greensboro, NC, where he grew up playing outside with his siblings, exploring the Glenwood neighborhood, and sitting on the front porch reading funnies. Roger attended Greensboro Senior High School until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve in World War II. From 1943 to 1946, he served as a machinist mate II on a ship in the Pacific. When he returned from the Navy, he completed his high-school degree, and went on a blind date with a beautiful brunette from Danville, Virginia that changed his life. Roger married the late Betty Maude Crafton Gibbs on June 15, 1949 at First Baptist Church in Danville. In their 66 years of marriage, Roger and Betty raised three children, rescued countless stray cats, and always offered others a helping hand. Roger would regularly assist people in need by bringing them home for a hot meal, and at times even offering them a job. While he and Betty were starting their family, Roger attended Elon College, where he majored in vocal performance and graduated with a bachelor of the arts in 1952. At Elon, he was the student body president, and picked up every singing gig he could find in order to support his growing brood. After graduation, he worked as a field secretary at Elon, then moved his family to Southern Pines, where he fostered a life-long love of teaching as a school teacher at Southern Pines High School. In 1960, he returned to Greensboro to join the family business, Gibbs Machine Company, where he served as president until his retirement. He was a long-time member of the Congregational United Church of Christ, and cherished performing with the Greensboro Oratorio Society, where he awed audiences with multiple performances as the baritone soloist, including in Handel's Messiah. Roger kept an active mind in retirement by working on crossword puzzles, writing poetry, and regularly beating his grandchildren in Chinese checkers. He was also an inventor at heart; he created the Roll-a-Wax applicator, Sticky Wicket, and at the time of his death was working on the Music Wheel. His prized innovation was the RoLar Ring, which he hoped would help kids today discover the same love of playing outdoors that he had as a child. He spent his final years as the unofficial mayor of Friends Home, where he relished taking visitors on detailed tours. Roger remained devoted to Elon throughout his life; in order to continue his teaching career, he donated his body to the Elon University Anatomical Gift Program. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Carey Lord GIbbs, Marian Gibbs Grant, and an infant brother. He is survived by his children, Allen Gibbs (Carlene), Margie Gibbs Motsinger (Jay), and Nancy Gibbs Prairie (Chip); grandchildren, Lindsay Gibbs, Allen and David Cheshire (Adrienne Alden), and Camille and Isaac Prairie; siblings, Thomas Adin Gibbs (Hallie), Laurie Gibbs Waynick, Carl Gordon Gibbs, and Edwin Aubrey Gibbs (Jeanette); special friend, Jan Piper; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. On Friday, March 13, there will be a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Greensboro, NC, 400 West Radiance Drive. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Congregational United Church of Christ.
