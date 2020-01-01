Barbara Ann Brown Gesse passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. The funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4 at First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Barbara was born on November 12, 1944 in Cincinnati, OH and was preceded in death by her parents Norman Albert Brown and Marion Graf Brown, and her brother Norman Alan Brown. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Floyd Dennis Gesse, sons Kevin Dennis Gesse (Kathryn), Darin Michael Gesse (Sharon), and her grandchildren Elizabeth Brockenbrough Gesse, Sara Kathryn Gesse, Megan Genevieve Gesse and Madeline Helene Gesse. Barbara graduated at the top of her class from Mariemont High School in Cincinnati, OH and graduated from the honors program at Purdue University in Lafayette, IN. While at Purdue she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Barbara especially loved spending time with her four granddaughters that she treated as "precious jewels" in her life, providing her with much joy and happiness. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed sharing her love for reading with others as a teacher and retail sales clerk for various bookstores. Barbara was also an avid golfer and tennis player. Her favorite place was on Sunset Beach, NC, where she enjoyed reading while sitting in the quiet surf and watching sea turtles hatch and make their way out to sea. We would also like to thank the Greensboro 911 Service and Fire Department, Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital ER and CVICU, esp. Dr. Harding, Dr. Eltaraboulsi, Dr. Tegeler, and staff. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Barbara's memory to First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410, or Greensboro Public Library, 219 N. Church St., Greensboro, NC 27402. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
