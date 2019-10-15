JUNE 4, 1973 - OCTOBER 10, 2019 John Henry Gerber III, born on June 4, 1973, in Cincinnati, Ohio, entered into eternal rest at his home in High Point, NC on October 10, 2019. John was a 1991 Ragsdale High School graduate who attended UNC-Chapel Hill and graduated in 1995. A wonderful, kind and loving father, son and brother. A skilled professional salesman and manager highly respected and missed by his many associates at Armstrong World Industries, La-Z-Boy Furniture, Valspar Paint, Hunter Fan Company and Lowes. John was a talented wood worker and an avid outdoor sportsman who enjoyed many hunting trips and vacations to Cameron County, PA where his ashes will be placed as he requested. John is survived by his parents John and JoAnn Gerber; children Elizabeth, Ryan, and Madison; siblings Wendy, Julie and Pamela; several uncles and aunts and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday evening, October 16 at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Education Fund for his children Elizabeth, Ryan and Madison. This fund has been established at Bank of America, Four Seasons, 2105 Pinecroft Road, Greensboro, NC 27407. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberry fhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.