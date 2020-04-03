MARCH 30, 2020 Baby Jeremiah Aaron George passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. Private service held at a later date. Professional services are entrusted to Carlos T. Callands Funeral Practitioner. Carlos T. Callands, Funeral Practitioner

