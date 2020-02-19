MAY 9, 1926 - FEBRUARY 16, 2020 Mr. Charles Fielding George, 93, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield. A mass of celebration will be held at 12:15 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, where he was a member. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Charles was a native of Greenville, SC. He was an engineer for Western Electric Bell Laboratories and a US Army veteran. He attended Belmont Abby High School and graduated from N.C. State University. His hobbies included golf, sailing and chess. He is survived by his wife, Frances M. George; sisters, Rita G. Reynolds of Greensboro and Jane Alexander of Houston, TX; brothers, Robert George of Seattle, WA; Douglas George of Brown Summit and brother-in-law, John McGeady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennybyrn at Maryfield, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260, Hospice Home at High Point, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 or to a charity of your choice. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is serving the George family.
