DECEMBER 9, 1949 - JULY 15, 2019 Anne Octavia George, age 69, of Greensboro and formerly of Whiteville, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC. A native of Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late David Lawrence George and the former Clara Ezell George. She was a graduate of Whiteville High School and attended UNC-Greensboro. She owned AG Accounting Services in Greensboro and was active in the Guilford County Democratic Party and Guilford Genealogical Society. She was a former member of Bethany Professional Women's Circle and Friends of the Greensboro Public Library. In addition to her family, she leaves to cherish her memory a group of special friends, a Monday night supper club, "The Rogue Elves," her clients and coworkers. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 Friday, July 26, 2019 at Western Prong Baptist Church Cemetery, Whiteville. Survivors include her siblings, Sara Elizabeth George of Concord, Kathleen George Stevens (Gene) of Lake Waccamaw, Louise George Ramsey (Allison) of Rocky Mount, Lauren George Cole (Mike) of Whiteville, David Lawrence George, Jr. (Ben) of Greenville, John Alexander George of Raleigh; one nephew, John Ramsey of Plano,TX; two nieces, Sarah Funk of Huntersville, and Emily Cole of Charlotte. Memorials may be made to the Greensboro Public Library or to the American Heart Association. Condolences: www.worthingtonfuneralhome.com. Worthington Funeral Home 450 E. Strawberry Blvd., Chadbourn, NC
