STOKESDALE James Delmer Gentry, 85, died Friday, April 17, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Palestine United Methodist Church in Stokesdale, NC. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison, NC is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of James Gentry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries