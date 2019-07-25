MAY 25, 1936 - JULY 23, 2019 Christine Cliborne Gentry, 83, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Penn Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at Citty Funeral Home and burial will follow in Reidlawn Cemetery. A native of Rockingham Co., she was a daughter of the late Claude and Fannie Somers Cliborne and had lived in Reidsville all of her life. Mrs. Gentry was a retired secretary from Western Southern Life Insurance Co. with 35 years of service and was a member of Grace Fellowship at South Park. She was a member of the Women's Fellowship at her church and was preceded in death by 2 brothers: William and Ellis Cliborne. Surviving is her husband of 61 years, John H. Gentry of the home; brother, Kenneth Cliborne (Kathryn) of South Port; sisters, Mary C. Dove of Burlington and Kathy Cliborne of Reidsville; sister-in-law Joan Cliborne; nephews, Ronnie Dove (Odette), and Chris Cliborne (Kelly); great-nieces Renee and Samantha Dove, great-nephews Jordan, Cameron, and Jackson Cliborne. The family will see friends from 6 till 8 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Citty Funeral Home and at other times at the residence. Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Rockingham Co., P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 686, Reidsville, NC 27323-0686. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.