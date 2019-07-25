MAY 25, 1936 - JULY 23, 2019 Christine Cliborne Gentry, 83, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Penn Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at Citty Funeral Home and burial will follow in Reidlawn Cemetery. A native of Rockingham Co., she was a daughter of the late Claude and Fannie Somers Cliborne and had lived in Reidsville all of her life. Mrs. Gentry was a retired secretary from Western Southern Life Insurance Co. with 35 years of service and was a member of Grace Fellowship at South Park. She was a member of the Women's Fellowship at her church and was preceded in death by 2 brothers: William and Ellis Cliborne. Surviving is her husband of 61 years, John H. Gentry of the home; brother, Kenneth Cliborne (Kathryn) of South Port; sisters, Mary C. Dove of Burlington and Kathy Cliborne of Reidsville; sister-in-law Joan Cliborne; nephews, Ronnie Dove (Odette), and Chris Cliborne (Kelly); great-nieces Renee and Samantha Dove, great-nephews Jordan, Cameron, and Jackson Cliborne. The family will see friends from 6 till 8 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Citty Funeral Home and at other times at the residence. Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Rockingham Co., P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 686, Reidsville, NC 27323-0686. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320

