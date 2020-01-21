DECEMBER 27, 1934 - JANUARY 18, 2020 MADISON Billy "Bill" Dean Gentry, 85, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Madison United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Eden United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mr. Gentry was born on December 27, 1934 in Rockingham County to the late William Arrington Gentry and Myrtle Ada Sharpe Gentry. For thirty years, Bill was the owner and operator of A&Y Salvage in Madison. He served his community in many areas, including thirty-nine years on the Madison Zoning Board, former president of the Madison-Mayodan Jaycees, former governor of the Madison Moose Lodge #1148 and former member of the Madison Rescue and Fire Department. Bill was an avid golfer and gardener and enjoyed woodworking and visiting the beach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. Survivors include his wife of sixty-three years, Rebecca Burris Gentry; son, Dean Gentry and wife, Julie of Eden; daughter, Beth Gentry Bottoms and husband, Mike of Madison; grandsons, William and Christopher Bottoms; sister, Pat; special cousins, Dean and Iris Sharpe and sister-in-law, Patricia Gentry. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison and all other time at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison, NC 27025 or the Madison United Methodist Church, 110 W. Academy St., Madison, NC 27025. The family wishes to thank Dr. Bayard Powell, Sarah Dralle and the entire medical and care team of the WFUBMC Oncology Department, as well as the Annie Penn Oncology Department for their outstanding care. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.