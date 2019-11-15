December 8, 1946 - November 9, 2019 Peggy Carole Davis Gentel 72, a resident of Greensboro, NC, passed away on Saturday evening, November 9 at her home. Peggy was born December 8, 1946 in Washington D.C., the daughter of Robert Norman and Eleanor Elizabeth Spangler Davis. Peggy graduated from High Point High School in Adelphi, MD in 1964. In 1968 she graduated from High Point College in High Point, NC prior to beginning her career with Pilot Life Insurance Co. Peggy retired from Lincoln Financial Insurance Co. of Greensboro, where she worked for 40 years in their Information Technology Department as a systems analyst. Many of those years were under Pilot Life and Jefferson Standard Insurance Company ownerships. Peggy's whole life was centered around her family, friends and work, but especially her 11 grandchildren who lovingly called her "Grammy." She loved her family and friends and was without a doubt one of the sweetest, most selfless, kindest people they knew. Surviving siblings are her sister, Marsha "Bootsie" Williams and her husband R.O. of Lynchburg, Va., and brother, Gary Duane Davis and his wife Mary Beth of Katy, Texas. Also surviving is her dear friend of 40 years, Tom Mayer of Greensboro, NC. Surviving are three sons and one daughter. Sons, Jason Todd Gentel and his wife Jennifer from Oak Ridge, NC; Jonathan Brent Gentel and his wife Jessica also from Oak Ridge, NC; Ryan Craig Gentel and his wife Hunter from Zebulon, NC. Daughter, Ashlee Nicole Gentel Ramsey of Greensboro, NC. Her surviving grandchildren are Abby Ramsey, Ellie Ramsey, Landen Ramsey, Kate Gentel, Ella Gentel, Hanna Gentel, Kaylee Gentel, Emmie Gentel, Hollynn Gentel, Mary Weathers Gentel and Robert Davis Gentel. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at St. Timothy's United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Rd., Jamestown, NC 27282. A memory celebration for family and friends will follow from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Starmount Forest Country Club, 6087, 1 Sam Snead Dr., Greensboro, NC 27410. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Peggy's memory to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
