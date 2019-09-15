OCTOBER 4, 1927 - SEPTEMBER 11, 2019 Philip Christian Renatus Gelzer, born October 4th 1927 in Basel, Switzerland was the son of The Reverend Dr. Heinrich Gelzer-Luedecke and Charlotte Gelzer-Luedecke. Gelzer moved to the United States in 1949. He began his career with Ciba-Geigy Corporation in 1951 and was a Vice President and Director of North Carolina Operations, in Greensboro, N.C., until his retirement in 1989. He was blessed with two happy marriages; in 1958 to Lorayne (Helfer) Gelzer, until her death in 1982, and to Joe (Padgette) Gelzer in 1984. His involvement with civic development activities included among many, First Presbyterian Church, Early Childhood Development, Junior Achievement, Foundation of Greater Greensboro, GSO Visions, GSO 2015, GSO Transit Authority, and Cone Hospital Board. Gelzer is survived by his wife Joe, Greensboro, NC, his three daughters, Naomi Kettler, and husband, Jim, of Chevy Chase, MD, Gabrielle McCree and husband, Don, of Rye, NY, Claudia Gelzer, and wife, Wendy, of Boston, MA, 7 grandchildren, Lorayne, Charlotte, Christopher, Philip, Andrea, Nicholas, and Alex, and one great-granddaughter, Madeline. He is survived by his sister Priscilla Grob-Gelzer of Solothurn, Switzerland and dozens of nieces and nephews. He is survived by 3 step-daughters, Susan Starr, and husband, Frank, Sandy Smith, and husband, Roy, Page Weethee, and husband, Chip. He was predeceased in death by his step-daughter Catherine Maxwell. He is survived by 11 step-grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, NC, on Tuesday, September 17th at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to: First Presbyterian Church at www.fpcgreensboro.org, Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro at www.hospicegso.org, Well Spring Retirement Community at www.well-spring.org, or the Moravian Music/Heritage Foundation at www.moravianmusic.org. Online condolences may be made through www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Funeral Home 515 N. Elm St.
