JANUARY 28, 1920 - AUGUST 11, 2019 Margaret McRae Geiger, 99, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019. There will be a funeral service at 3 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel located at 5926 W. Friendly Avenue in Greensboro. The family will receive friends during a 2 p.m. visitation at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel. There will also be a memorial service at Valley of Blessing Congregation at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at 8 Dundas Circle, Suite L, Greensboro, NC. She is predeceased by her husband, Quenton P. Geiger and sister, Susie McRae Simpson. Margaret is survived by her sons, Richard B. (Donna) and Stephen E. (Reba) Geiger; 7 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She lived in Jacksonville, Florida until 2006 and then she moved to North Carolina. She was a member of Valley of Blessing Messianic Congregation where her son Richard is the pastor. Margaret had a full life and was a loving wife, mother and child of God. She was a great inspiration to her family and friends in her faith, her crafts and her practical wisdom with her finances, having helped many with financial planning. Though we know she is happy and free of pain now, she will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Valley of Blessing Building Fund. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is assisting the Geiger family.
