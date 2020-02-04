Mrs. Barbara Louise Manley Gehrke, 93, formerly of Greensboro, NC, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Coble Creek Healthcare - Twin Lakes Community in Burlington, NC. A Christian service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, by the Rev. John Fair. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. Barbara was born on April 9, 1926 in Reidsville, NC to Edward Ross and Cora Lee Lovings Manley. After losing both parents as an infant, Barbara was raised by a dear aunt, Emma Lovings. Barbara graduated from Bethany High School in Rockingham County, NC and attended Woman's College (UNC-G). She worked at Guilford National Bank where she met her loving husband, John. After raising a family, Barbara returned to the work force as a school secretary with the Greensboro Public School System. Barbara joined Ebenezer Lutheran Church in 1951 and was always a faithful member. Barbara is survived by two daughters Ruth Wiles (Eddie) of Greensboro, NC and Carol Gehrke (Terri Albright) of South Elgin, III.; daughter-in-law Mary Gehrke of Luverne, MN; grandsons, Clint Gehrke (Nikki) of Marshall, MN and Cody Gehrke (special friend Elly Schmitz) of Luverne, MN; granddaughters, Rebecca and Sarah Wiles of Greensboro, NC; and 5 great-grandchildren in Minnesota. She was predeceased by her husband, John, and son, Ross. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church Music Fund or Ebenezer Lutheran Church Youth Group, at 310 South Tremont Drive, Greensboro, NC 27403. Memorials may also be made to Lutheran Church Charities at 3020 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel is assisting the family.
Gehrke, Barbara Louise Manley
