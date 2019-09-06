JULY 21, 1962 - SEPTEMBER 5, 2019 Lisa Diane Gay, 57, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Liberty with Rev. A. Brian Harrington officiating; burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 until 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Liberty. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Frank Routh. Surviving is her mother, Linda Crutchfield Routh; sisters, Kandy Gay, Wendy Marbert and Tammy Haithcox and her husband, Lorne; three nieces; two nephews; two great-nephews and seven great-nieces. At the family's request, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 815, Liberty, NC 27298. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve Lisa's family. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC 27298
