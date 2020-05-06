NOVEMBER 9, 1940 - MAY 4, 2020 Mr. William Clinton Gauldin, 79, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Countryside Manor. A Guilford County native, Clinton was born on November 9, 1940, the son of the late James Wyatt Gauldin and Bessie Neal Gauldin. He retired from RJR Tobacco Company with nearly 30 years' service and attended Stokesdale Christian Church until declining health prevented his being there. He was honored by the Stokesdale Fire Department for 50 years as a volunteer and passed away on International Firefighter's Day. In earlier years he coached Little League baseball and rec basketball. On April 16, 1962 he married Diana Shrewsbury, recently celebrating their 58th wedding anniversary. He was a kind, gentle man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Surviving are his wife, Diana S. Gauldin of the home; sons Todd Gauldin and his wife, Robin, and Stephen Gauldin and his wife, Jennifer, all of Stokesdale; a brother Bobby Gauldin and his wife, Rachel, of Stokesdale; sister Rachel James of Browns Summit; 3 grandchildren Ashley Mitchell (Blake), Lindsay Gauldin, and Logan Gauldin; and 2 great-grandchildren Austin and Anders Mitchell. He was preceded in death by a brother, J.R. Gauldin and sister, Ida Mae Gauldin. Due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, the family will be holding a private memorial service at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale with Pastor Randy Winn and Mr. Randy Southard officiating. Friends are welcome to visit at the home of Todd and Robin Gauldin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Stokesdale Fire Department, Fireman's Fund, 8401 US 158, Stokesdale, NC 27357 or Stokesdale Christian Church, General Fund, 8607 Stokesdale Street, Stokesdale, NC 27357. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
