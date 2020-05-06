JANUARY 14, 1930 - MAY 2, 2020 John Edward "Ed" Gauldin, 90, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home. A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Evergreen Memory Gardens in Reidsville. Ed was born on January 14, 1930, in Rockingham County, to the late Henry Clay Gauldin and Anna Weadon Gauldin. He was employed at DeSoto Chemicals where he worked in paint manufacturing. Ed served his country in the Army in the 82 Airborne. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Adell Smothers Gauldin; brothers, James, Sam, and Luke Gauldin; and sister, Savannah Worley. Survivors include his sisters Dora Sipe and Vera Pruitt, along with his sons, John Michael Gauldin, and Heath Clay Gauldin (Johnna); daughter Deborah Butler (Eddie); grandchildren, Darlene Norman, Gary Gauldin, Katie Lackey (Jason), Matt Butler (Brittany), Amy Huneycutt (Jake), Zachary Gauldin and Jacob Gauldin; great-granddchildren, Blake Butler, Catherine Huneycutt, William Huneycutt, Tommy Gauldin, and Kayla Norman; great-great-grandchildren, Hailey Gauldin and Hayden Gauldin. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.