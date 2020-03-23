FEBRUARY 20, 1939 - MARCH 20, 2020 Mrs. Barbara Ann Long Gaulden, of Colfax, NC, went to be with her Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery, 1611 Ashley Loop, Reidsville, NC 27320. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Mrs. Gaulden was born to Woodrue Wilson and Annie Goode Long in South Boston, VA on February 20, 1939. She was a graduate of Wentworth High School, Wentworth, NC class of 1958 and attended Draughns Business College in Winston Salem, NC. She was an administrative assistant with Jefferson Pilot Insurance Company retiring in 1999 after 32 years of service. She was a faithful member of Center United Methodist Church and served on various committees. She was also a Sunday School Teacher and sung in the choir at various churches she attended over the years. She was a very loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Before her, the Lord called home her husband of over 60 years of marriage, Raymond "Curtis" Gaulden; grandson, Alex Gaulden; and daughter-in-law, Fara Gaulden. Mrs. Gaulden is survived by her sons, Raymond Gaulden, of Satsuma, FL, Timothy Gaulden (Toby), of King, NC; granddaughters, Kaycee Gaulden, of Satsuma, FL, and Amber Gaulden, of Asheville, NC; sisters, Linda Melton (Buddy), of Rocky Point, NC, and Anita Haddock (Gary), of Rocky Point, NC; brother, Morris Cook (Angel), of Leland, NC; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog, Tigger. Memorial contributions may be made to Center United Methodist Church, 6142 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro, NC 27455; Masonic Home For Children, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565; or to the charity of your choice.
