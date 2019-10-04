GREENSBORO Gustavo Alberto Leon Gaspar, 26, died Sunday, September 29, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, October 5 in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Ave. Interment will be in Mexico.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.