AUGUST 19, 1945 - SEPTEMBER 8, 2019 John Michael (Mike) Gasaway, 74, fell asleep in Christ on September 8, 2019, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in his honor at 10:00AM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, 211 W. 3rd Street, Winston-Salem, NC. Visitation with the family will follow from 12:00 2:00 PM at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service, 212 W. Mountain St., Kernersville, NC. Mike was born August 19, 1945 in Parsons, Kansas to Joseph Marcellus Gasaway and Sarah Filene Garrison Gasaway. He grew up in Tampa and Sarasota, Florida and graduated from Sarasota High School in 1963. He attended Emory University and was an active member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Florida, Gainesville and a Master of Science in Chemistry from the University of South Florida, Tampa. Over his 29 year professional career he held numerous leadership roles with General Electric Company and CommScope, Inc. He retired from CommScope in 2012 where he served as the Quality Director of the Statesville site. Mike has been a loving and devoted husband and father. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Janice Boettner Gasaway; daughter, Jamie Kilar (Jason) of Hillsborough, CA; son, John Gasaway (Cuilin Sheridan) of Keene, NH; son, Jared Gasaway of Kernersville, NC; grandchildren, Caitlin and Rebekah Sheridan Gasaway, Sadie, Ivy, Ruby and Atticus Kilar; sister, Mary (Cliff) Hanchett; sister-in-law, Sandra Van Horn; and nieces and nephews. Over the years, Mike served as an amazing role model to many boys and a devoted adult leader through his volunteer work with Boy Scouts of America. He contributed 27 years to the Boy Scouts of America as an adult leader and trainer of youth. He was awarded one of Scouting's highest adult leadership awards, the Silver Beaver Award. Outside his professional duties, Mike enjoyed reading, especially historical novels, and critical thinking, gardening, woodworking, cooking, games, and so many other hobbies as well. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's name to: the McEwen House at Pennybyrn at Maryfield, High Point, NC; the Memory Clinic Counseling Center at Wake Forest Baptist Health, Winston-Salem, NC; or the Piedmont Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Gastonia, NC. Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.PierceJeffersonFuneralService.com Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 West Mountain St. Kernersville, NC 27284
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.