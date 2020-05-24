MAY 22, 1948 - MAY 21, 2020 Jerry Craig Gartrell, 71, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. A loving individual with a cheerful smile, Jerry is remembered by friends and family as a man of strong faith and impeccable style. Jerry was born in Fort Worth, TX to Iris and William Gartrell on May 22, 1948. He attended the University of North Texas before moving to California for a job in men's clothing. He moved to NC for work in the insurance field where he was a loyal and well-liked salesman for decades. An avid outdoorsman, Jerry enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting with friends and family. He was a dedicated member of Grace Community Church. He cherished his volunteer role at Bryan Park for over thirty years and considered it to be his second home. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Iris and William, and his sister Susan. Jerry is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kori Anderson and Scott Anderson of Dallas, TX, his daughter, Michelle Gartrell of the Outer Banks, and his son and his fiancee, Ryan Gartrell and Maggie Sachs of Pacific Palisades, CA, his brother, William, and his sister, Gayle. He's also deeply loved and missed by his four grandchildren, Sunday, Lilah, Luella, and Marlo Anderson. A service will be held on the grounds of Grace Community Church located at 643 West Gate City Blvd on Tuesday, May 26 at 10 am on the front lawn. Friends of Jerry are invited to attend. Given the current circumstances, if you are unable to attend, please join us in spirit by lighting a candle and sharing your favorite memory of Jerry. The family of Jerry Gartrell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to members of his Friday morning men's group for their support and assistance in coordinating arrangements during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.