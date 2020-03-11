MAY 3, 1946 - MARCH 9, 2020 William Joseph (Bill) Garrity, 73, husband of Cheryl Rumley Garrity of Madison, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Born May 2, 1946 in Eden, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Orville James (Joe) and Margaret Catherine (Kat) Turner Garrity. He attended Madison-Mayodan High School where he met his future wife and later took classes at NC State University before enlisting in the Navy. He proudly served at Midway Island and Brindisi, Italy as well as multiple locations in the continental US before his honorable discharge in 1973. He later worked for Unifi (formerly Macfield) for 15+ years and volunteered with schools, youth sports, and his church's youth group. Following retirement, he worked with multiple organizations and committees focused on nature conservation and enjoyed spending time practicing and performing with the dulcimer group at Bethlehem Methodist Church in Eden. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Garrity; brother, Jim Garrity of California; daughter, Marnie Garrity Steeves and husband, Rick Steeves, of Durham, NC; daughter, Angela Michelle Garrity of Essex, MD; and son, Michael Joseph Garrity and wife, Kelley Jo Roper Garrity, of Oakwood, OH, and grandchildren, Lillian Jo Garrity and William Michael Garrity. A visitation, immediately followed by a brief memorial service, be held at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison, NC from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Gifts in lieu of flowers can be made to Help Incorporated of Rockingham County to fund family support services. He loved his family and country. He was much loved in return. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road
Service information
Mar 11
Memorial Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Colonial Funeral Home Chapel
127 Ellisboro Rd
Madison, NC 27025
127 Ellisboro Rd
Madison, NC 27025
