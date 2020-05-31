AUGUST 23, 1932 - MAY 29, 2020 Mary Lowe Garrett went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday May 29, 2020. She was born on August 23, 1932 in Gulnare, KY, daughter of the late Anna and Adrion Lowe. She was predeceased by husband Jim Garrett; a son, Randy Hamilton; 2 brothers, Hayes and Otchie Lowe; a precious friend, Kay Rakes; and a grandson, Jamie Summerlin. Mary is survived by her sister, Maxine Coleman; 2 sons, Jerry Hamilton and wife Evelyn and Terry Hamilton; 3 stepchildren, Ronnie Garrett and wife Pat; Janice Summerlin, and Judy Burnham; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. Mary resided most of her life in Greensboro and worked various jobs, including Cone Mills, and Guilford County Schools. She attended Aycock Fellowship Church. Mary was a loving Godly Mother, and Grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and gardening. She was a spiritual inspiration to her family and friends. Donations may be made in Mary's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensboro. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Sedgefield Chapel has the honor of assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
