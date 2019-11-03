GARRETT, ELLA LINENS MAY 26, 1925 - OCTOBER 31, 2019 Ella Linens Garrett, 94, of Greensboro, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Ella was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She was a dedicated lifetime member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, where she became the Associate Organist at the age of 14 and continued her faithful service to the church in many different capacities for many years. Ella was a member of the Nathanael Greene Graduating Class of 1942. She was the Secretary of Purchasing and Transportation Manager at Western Electric Headquarters Division in Greensboro. After retirement, Ella and her husband, Maurice, spent many quality years traveling throughout the United States and Kimbolton, England to reunions held by 379th Bomb Group Association. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home, 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4400 Alamance Church Road, Liberty, officiated by, Rev. Keith Edwards. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Ella was the daughter of the late Cecil Howard and Daphne Roberson Linens and was also preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Carawan Garrett and brother, Tommy Linens. She leaves behind her sons, Philip Garrett (Sandra) and Michael Garrett (Betty); grandchildren, Joshua Garrett (Amy McLamb), Erin Garrett (Adam Smith) and Joannah Garrett; great-grandchildren, Ryan Parsons, Piper Garrett, Jackson Garrett, Avery McLamb and Carson McLamb; sisters, Louise Linens Clapp and Betty Linens Amick; and sister-in-law, Janet Linens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Ella's honor may be made to Save the Music Foundation, www.savethemusic.org. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com, Lolfin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Garrett family. Loflin Funeral Home
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.