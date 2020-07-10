JUNE 22, 1959 - JULY 6, 2020 Alexander King Garrett, "Alex," died July 6, 2020 at his home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday July 11, at Buffalo Presbyterian Church, followed by burial in the church cemetery. Due to the coronavirus, the service will use social distancing and masks protocol. Alex was born June 22, 1959 in Greensboro to the late Ruth King Garrett and Clifford Lee Garrett. Alex graduated from Northeast Guilford High School, class of 1977, Leon's Beauty School, and Vidal Sassoon Academy in London. Alex was a seventh generation member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and choir member. Alex was a kind and thoughtful man who served the community as a cosmetologist at Hairworks in Greensboro for over 42 years. With a great smile and professionalism, he truly cared about his customers. An avid sports enthusiast, Alex followed the Duke University teams, Atlanta Braves, and Dallas Cowboys. Watching birds in his backyard became a favorite pastime while he fought the challenges of declining health. Surviving are his brother, John Garrett, sister Pamela G. Brady (Tom), nephews Garrett and Madison Brady, great-niece Keira Brady, and best friend Sylvia Walker. He was Dad to April McGibbony (Denton) and Scott Clark (Tiffany) and Gramps to Dylan, Elijah, and Avery. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 803 16th Street, Greensboro, NC 27405 or the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service North Elm Street Chapel is assisting the family.
